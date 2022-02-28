Moon: Door is Always Open to Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said the door to dialogue with president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is always open, adding that it would be their public duty to meet in the near future to hold a candid and open-minded conversation.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Friday, Moon said he did not think it necessary for the two sides to decide or agree on specific agendas ahead of the meeting.Earlier this week, a planned luncheon meeting between the president and his successor was called off just hours before it was scheduled to begin, citing unfinished working-level pre-meeting discussions.Moon also ordered members of his administration to refrain from commenting on the president-elect's campaign pledges or state policy direction. The order was handed down by presidential chief of staff You Young-min to the employees at the top office.The directive comes after Tak Hyun-min, the presidential secretary for protocol, wrote on social media the previous day that the Moon administration is willing to continue using the presidential office, in response to Yoon seeking to relocate it elsewhere.