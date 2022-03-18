Transition Team Kicks Off, Yoon Stresses General Public, National Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition team officially began its duties with a ceremony to put up a formal signboard on Friday.Presiding over the inaugural general meeting of his transition team, Yoon said the general public and national interests must be given priority when conceiving state tasks.In discussing the pandemic, he urged the team to seek ways to better compensate struggling small businesses, to address challenges in quarantine and health care, and to prepare a manual for another potential pandemic in the future.After lunch with the People Power Party's leadership, he will meet with former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to seek advice on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and climate change.Members of his team will visit the foreign ministry building in Gwanghwamun and the defense ministry building in Yongsan to determine where to relocate the presidential office, which had been a key campaign pledge.Yoon's spokesperson Kim Eun-hye said she hopes the current presidential office can be returned to the people before spring blooms fade away.