Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities believe that the nation is passing through the peak stage of the latest spike in infections involving the omicron variant of COVID-19.Senior health ministry official Lee Gi-il said on Friday that experts have estimated that the peak will occur between March 12 and 22.He projected daily new cases will begin to decline after next Wednesday, and said he hopes that the previous day's tally of around 620-thousand cases was the variant's peak.Asked about further lifting the new social distancing regulations to effect on Monday, which include raising the gathering cap from six to eight people, the official said further adjustments are not likely for the next two weeks.