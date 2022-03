Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to elect a new floor leader on Thursday without primaries or campaigning, opting instead for a process similar to the papal conclave.According to the party's election committee on Friday, a party representative that receives support from more than two-thirds of 172 registered representatives in the first round of voting will be elected the new floor leader.If there is no such representative, those that have secured more than ten percent of votes will be given a chance to present their political platform.If any of those that have spoken wins a majority of votes in the second round, they will be declared the floor leader. If none manage to do so, there will be a runoff between the two with the highest number of votes.While representatives can seek support from their colleagues, campaigning for a fellow representative will be prohibited in a bid to prevent discord amongst various factions.