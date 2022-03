Photo : YONHAP News

The government will temporarily allow medical personnel that have tested positive for COVID-19 to continue offering consultations and prescriptions to patients over the phone from their homes.According to the health ministry, doctors, dentists and oriental medicine practitioners will be able to practice telemedicine from their homes starting Thursday through April 30.The ministry said the move is aimed at mitigating a further spread of the virus within medical facilities, while minimizing the vacuum in the health care system.The health care professionals will only be able to work from homes during their quarantine period and they must be able to access their facility's health care information system remotely.