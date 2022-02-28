Card Stunt Cheering to be Performed at Iran Match, First Since 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

Card stunts will be allowed for the first time in three and a half years at a national football team match.The Korea Football Association(KFA) said on Friday that card stunt sections involving all audience members will be performed during the World Cup qualifying match versus Iran set to take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on March 24.The last time card stunts made an appearance at a senior level match was in October 2018 during a friendly with Uruguay. In these cheering events, spectators raise up cards in a coordinated sequence to create an image or a message.Also, in celebration of Korea advancing to its tenth consecutive World Cup, the KFA will select ten lucky fans and gift them the opportunity to watch a Team Korea match in Qatar when the World Cup kicks off in November.Korea has already secured a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar, having earned enough points to ensure that its current second place is guaranteed, but is seeking to edge past Iran for first.