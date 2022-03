Photo : YONHAP News

Three officials of Hyundai Development Company have been arrested in connection to the deadly collapse of an apartment building at a construction site in Gwangju.The Gwangju District Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for the three individuals on charges of professional negligence resulting in death and violations of the Building Act.One person was a site manager and two others were in charge of construction and quality control.Issuing the warrants, judge Park Min-woo said most of the charges have been vindicated and also cited the risk of evidence destruction.However, the court rejected a warrant for two working-level officials, ruling that it is difficult to see how they were in a supervisory position or how they pose a flight risk.The arrested field manager is accused of negligence in his responsibility to oversee safety concerns, thereby causing the apartment collapse which claimed six lives early this year.