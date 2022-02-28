DP Emergency Committee Chair Vows to Stay on Despite Calls to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's emergency committee chairperson Yun Ho-jung said he will faithfully fulfill his duties, apparently expressing his intent to lead the committee despite calls for him to step down.In a Friday briefing at the parliament building, Yun vowed to do his best to revamp the party and carry out promises made to the public. Pledges mentioned included political reform, drawing up a supplementary budget, a special counsel probe into the Daejang-dong scandal and a plan for victory in the provincial elections.He added that a swift decision will be made regarding the emergency committee's period of operation.The ruling party launched the interim steering committee in the aftermath of its defeat in the presidential election. However, there have been calls within the party for Yun to step down as chairperson, with dissidents members arguing that his term as floor leader renders him partially responsible for the election loss.In response, Yun said that he gathered various opinions in the past week, both critical and encouraging, but the prevailing message was to continue on the path of reform, and he pledged to give his all in reforming the party and fulfilling the public's desires.