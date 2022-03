Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix' global megahit drama "Squid Game," nabbed three honors at this year's Critics Choice Super Awards.The Critics Choice Association on Thursday announced the winners of the second Critics Choice Super Awards, which honors the greatest achievements in genre fiction film, television and home media releases. The awards were first established in 2020.Korean drama "Squid Game," swept the action categories, winning the top honor in the "best action series" along with individual honors for actors Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon.Earlier this week, the nine-episode Korean-language drama directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk won two trophies at the 27th Critics Choice Awards, one as best foreign language TV series and an individual honor for Lee as best actor.The 2021 series dominated the streaming platform's Netflix original TV show rankings chart for a record period of 47 days.