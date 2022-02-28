Defense Chiefs of S. Korea, UAE Discuss Defense Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook held talks with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart on Friday in Seoul to discuss defense cooperation between the two nations.According to Seoul's defense ministry, Suh met with UAE Minister of State for Defense Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi at the ministry building in Yongsan.The ministry said the UAE minister reaffirmed that defense industry is a top priority for bilateral cooperation in the two nations' special strategic partnership.Al Bowardi then proposed the two nations actively pursue joint research and development and expand technological cooperation based on a memorandum of understanding on bilateral defense cooperation signed in January during President Moon Jae-in's visit to the UAE.Suh expressed gratitude for contributing to the UAE's reinforcement of defense capability with the recent export of South Korea's mid-range surface-to-air missile to the Middle East nation. He added South Korea will continue to help UAE to obtain related operational capabilities.The two sides agreed to further enhance cooperation on intelligence, joint military exercises and aerospace, while continuing efforts to expand personnel exchanges.