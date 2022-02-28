Heavy Snow Forecast for Central Region Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy snow is expected to hit the central inland regions and mountain areas in Gangwon Province on Saturday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) forecast snowfall of up to five centimeters for Seoul on Saturday, with rain or snow pelting down on most of the nation.The weather agency expects five to 20 centimeters of snow for mountain areas in Gangwon Province and northeast areas of North Gyeongsang Province.Up to ten centimters of snow will fall on southeast areas of Gyeonggi Province, inland areas of Gangwon Province, northern Chungcheong Province, and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province.The capital region, coastal areas in Gangwon Province, southern Chungcheong Province and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province will likely see up to five centimeters of flurry.The rain or snow will let up from late afternoon on Saturday.Morning lows are forecast to plunge to two degrees Celsius in Seoul on Saturday, with temperatures across the nation dropping by three to five degrees from Friday.The weather agency forecast that afternoon highs will range between three to eleven degrees Celsius across the nation, around three degrees lower than Friday.