Gov't to Spend 92.1% of Extra Budget by End of March

The government plans to execute more than 90 percent of the 16-point-nine trillion won supplementary budget by the end of this month, in just over a month after parliament approved the additional spending.Second Vice Minister of Economy and Fiance Ahn Do-geol said on Friday that the government will execute 92-point-one percent of the extra budget by the end of March.The vice minister unveiled the plan during a government meeting on fiscal management and expenditure of the extra budget.Vice Minister Ahn said that the labor market is improving as the economy added more than one million jobs for two straight months, but the nation is facing great domestic and external uncertainties amid the omicron wave and soaring inflation.To ride out the downside risks, the government decided to quickly execute the initial, regular budget in the first half and speed up execution of the extra budget as well.As of Wednesday, the government spent 14-point-three trillion won, or 84-point-two percent of the 16-point-nine trillion won supplementary budget.