New COVID-19 Cases Above 380,000 with 319 Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported over 380-thousand new COVID-19 cases, with the accumulated caseload now surpassing nine million.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 381-thousand-454 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including 63 from overseas. The figure is about two thousand less than the previous Friday.Over 19 percent of new cases are people 60 and above while people aged 18 and younger account for 25 percent.The number of critically ill patients remains unchanged, at one-thousand-49.Friday also saw 319 fatalities, raising the death toll to 12-thousand-101. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-13 percent.Over two million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home nationwide, 302-thousand of whom are in high risk groups placed under monitoring.Close to 66 percent of ICU beds are full, while just under 30 percent of COVID-19 treatment centers are occupied.On the vaccination front, 63 percent of the population, and some 89 percent of people aged over 60, have received a booster shot.