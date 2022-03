Photo : KBS News

North Korea has criticized the European Union's submission of a draft resolution on its human rights situation to the UN Human Rights Council.The North's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its website Saturday that the EU has again submitted a so-called resolution that viciously takes issue with its human rights.It blasted what it called Europe's double standards and accused the EU of denying the North's policies that guarantee human rights and prioritize its people.The ministry said the resolution hoopla is an annual event and that Europe was actively riding on U.S. hostility toward Pyongyang.It continued to say that European countries condemning others is ridiculous given the horrible rights violations taking place there, such as racism, police violence and abuse of refugees.The North said it will never forgive anyone who takes issue with its human rights and vowed to maintain a stern stance to the very end.