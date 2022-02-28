Biden, Xi Hold Two-hour Call on Ukraine Crisis

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the U.S. and China held phone talks over the Ukraine crisis, with President Xi Jinping urging the U.S. and NATO to hold talks with Russia.China Central Television (CCTV) said Xi made the call during a two-hour long video conference on Friday.The White House said the conversation focused on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and President Biden detailed U.S. efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing sanctions on Russia.The statement said that Biden also described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians.The last time the two spoke together was in a virtual summit in November. Friday's call is their first contact since Russia invaded Ukraine.The Chinese leader expressed concern of irrevocable losses to the global economy if the situation further escalates, viewed as conveying opposition to Western sanctions on Russia.Xi called for dialogue and a swift ceasefire to prevent a humanitarian crisis, while Biden underscored his support for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis..The White House said the two leaders also agreed on the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to manage the competition between their two countries.