Photo : YONHAP News

The UN refugee agency says nearly ten million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine.The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates approximately three-point-27 million Ukrainians have crossed borders to other countries as of Friday.The International Organization for Migration, another UN agency, said Wednesday that about six-point-48 million refugees remain in Ukraine.It said that another 12 million are likely stranded in areas affected by the Russian invasion of the country because they don't have information on where they can safely evacuate.Civilian casualties are also growing. The UNHCR office says 816 civilians, including 59 children, have died since Russia launched the invasion on February 24.Over 13-hundred have been injured including 74 children. The UN believes actual tallies would be higher.