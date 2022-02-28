S. Korea 59th among 146 Nations in Happiness Rankings

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranks 59th out of 146 countries on the happiness index compiled by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.In the 2022 World Happiness Report released Friday, which covers data from 2019 through 2021, South Korea scored five-point-935 points to stand at 59th, higher than the Philippines and Thailand but lower than Argentina and Greece.The SDSN has produced the happiness rankings since 2012 based on six key variables of GDP, life expectancy, generosity, freedom and trust, absence of corruption in business and government, and having someone to count on in times of trouble.In last year's report, which covered data from 2018 to 2020, South Korea ranked 62nd.This year, the top spot went to Finland with a score of seven-point-eight, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands.In East Asia, Taiwan ranked the highest at 26th followed by Japan and China.In North America, Canada and the U.S. were top scorers at 15th and 16th.Among key European nations, the UK came in 17th and France 20th.