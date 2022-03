Photo : YONHAP News

Snowboarder Lee Sang-ho has become the first South Korean to win this season's overall World Cup title.Lee beat Lucas Matisse of Austria by zero-point-14 seconds to earn a bronze medal in the men's parallel slalom in the season-ending International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard World Cup in Berchtesgaden, Germany on Saturday.Including the result of the season's last individual match, Lee secured 604 points in the World Cup rankings to become the overall champion of the 2021-2022 season, beating Stefan Baumeister of Germany by 98 points.Lee, nicknamed "Cabbage Boy," is at the center of South Korean snowboarding history. In March 2017, Lee became the first South Korean snowboarder to win a World Cup medal.In the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Lee grabbed silver in the parallel giant slalom to become the first South Korean to win an Olympic medal in the snowboarding discipline.