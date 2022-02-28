Yoon Decides to Relocate Presidential Office to Defense Ministry Compound

Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to move the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in central Seoul.Yoon announced the decision on Sunday in a press conference at the office of his transition committee, saying that he made the decision for the future of the country.During the election campaign, Yoon pledged to relocate the top office to the Gwanghwamun government complex and return the presidential office to the public.The president-elect said on Sunday that after a close review, he has concluded that the relocation to the Gwanghwamun government complex was unsuitable as it would cause enormous inconveniences to the public due to security issues.Yoon said that he will begin to work as president in the defense ministry compound in Yongsan immediately after his inauguration on May 10.He added that the current presidential office will be made open to the public on May 10.Yoon said that the relocation is estimated to cost 49-point-six billion won, adding he will finance it from the state reserve fund.