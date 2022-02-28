Caps on Private Gatherings Ease to 8 from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, caps on private gatherings will be eased to eight from the current six, with the 11 p.m. curfew on business hours for restaurants and cafes remaining in place.According to the government on Sunday, up to eight people may gather for private meetings from Monday, regardless of their vaccination status and regions.The limit on business hours will remain at 11 p.m. for 12 types of multi-use establishments, including restaurants, cafes, karaoke rooms, public bath houses, indoor sport facilities, party rooms, casinos, movie theaters and concert halls.In case of movie theaters and concert halls, the last show has to start on or before 11 p.m. and end before 1 a.m.Starting Monday, the government will also begin administering booster shots for teenagers aged 12 to 17 who are three months out from their second shot.In addition, inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have registered their vaccine records in South Korea will be exempt from self-isolation from Monday.