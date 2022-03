Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor's independent Genesis brand surpassed 700-thousand units in accumulative global sales despite disruptions in chip supply.According to the automaker's investor relations data on Sunday, the global sales of the premium brand came to 700-thousand-612 units as of the end of February since the launch in November 2015.About 487-thousand units were sold in the domestic market, while some 213-thousand units were sold abroad.The global sales of the brand surpassed 700-thousand units just three months after exceeding the 600-thousand mark.In light of the pace, the auto industry believes it is not impossible for the figure to surpass one million within this year.