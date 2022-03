Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has released an online report on the achievements of the Moon Jae-in government during the past five years.About 50 days until the expiration of Moon's five-year term, the top office posted the report on a website on Sunday, explaining the outcome of the Moon administration's 50 major policies.The policy tasks include the Korean New Deal project, inclusive welfare and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.The public report also explained how the Moon government managed to overcome export restrictions by Japan and introduced the so-called "Moon Jae-in care" or "Mooncare" to broaden national health insurance coverage.The presidential office said the report is a white paper that provides detailed and full information on the backgrounds, significance and outcome of the Moon administration's major policies.