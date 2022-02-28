NSC Holds Meeting after N. Korea Fires Shots from Multiple Rocket Launchers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office said that the National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Sunday after North Korea fired shots from its multiple rocket launchers into the Yellow Sea.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a written briefing that the NSC held the vice-ministerial meeting chaired by the vice chief of the presidential Office of National Security.Park said the participants discussed the North Korean firing of short-range projectiles for about an hour from 9:30 a.m.The participants reportedly decided to closely monitor the situation while conducting a thorough analysis of the projectiles in close consultation with the United States.Earlier on Sunday, an official of the South Korean military said that North Korea appeared to have fired shots from multiple rocket launchers.The North Korean military reportedly fired four shots from multiple rocket launchers from an unspecified location in South Pyongan Province during a span of an hour from 7:20 a.m. The shots reportedly fell into the western waters.