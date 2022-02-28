Former JCS Chiefs Express Concerns over Relocation of Presidential Office to Yongsan

Photo : YONHAP News

Former chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) have expressed their concerns about a possible security vacuum from the relocation of the presidential office to the defense ministry compound.Eleven former JCS chiefs reportedly conveyed their concerns to President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's transition committee on Saturday, urging it not to push ahead with the relocation in a hurry.The former chiefs said in a statement that the relocation will trigger the move of the defense ministry and the JCS, causing a possible security vacuum during the transition period.They expressed concern that the relocation may cause great confusion in the military's quick reaction capability when security vulnerability is high with a series of missile launches by North Korea and signs of the North's nuclear test.The former JCS chiefs said if the new president uses the defense ministry compound as his office, it will provide a great opportunity for enemies to attack the South Korean government and the military command simultaneously.The statement came after Yoon announced on Sunday that he will start his presidency at the defense ministry compound in Yongsan and the current presidential compound, Cheong Wa Dae, will be opened to the public.With the relocation, the Defense Ministry will move to the JCS headquarters, which is also inside the compound, and JCS will be moving to the Capital Defense Command in the Namtaeryeong area in southern Seoul.