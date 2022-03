Photo : YONHAP News

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has become the first South Korean to win a world indoor championship title.Woo finished first in the men's high jump at the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday after clearing two-point-34 meters.He was the only one among 12 athletes to clear that height.After securing the gold medal, Woo attempted to clear two-point-37 meters, but failed. He opted not to make a third attempt after touching the bar in the first and second attempts.With the gold, Woo became the first South Korean to win a championship in a track and field event. He had finished fourth in the men's high jump at last year's Tokyo Olympics, setting a new Korean record of two-point-35 meters.