Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Qatar Hold Talks on Energy Cooperation

Written: 2022-03-21 08:45:59Updated: 2022-03-21 09:22:35

Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Qatar Hold Talks on Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum held talks with his Qatari counterpart on Sunday to discuss cooperation in energy supplies, health, education and agriculture.

According to the prime minister's office, Kim held talks and attended a luncheon with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani in Qatar.

The talks came amid growing concerns about possible disruptions in global energy supply chains stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine. Qatari production accounts for more than 25 percent of South Korea's liquefied natural gas(LNG) imports.

After the talks, Prime Minister Kim told reporters that Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to provide a stable supply of LNG to South Korea under their long-term agreement.

Last year, South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corporation signed a 20-year LNG supply agreement with Qatar, under which South Korea will buy two million tons of LNG annually from Qatar for 20 years starting in 2025.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >