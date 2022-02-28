Prime Ministers of S. Korea, Qatar Hold Talks on Energy Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum held talks with his Qatari counterpart on Sunday to discuss cooperation in energy supplies, health, education and agriculture.According to the prime minister's office, Kim held talks and attended a luncheon with Qatari Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani in Qatar.The talks came amid growing concerns about possible disruptions in global energy supply chains stemming from the war between Russia and Ukraine. Qatari production accounts for more than 25 percent of South Korea's liquefied natural gas(LNG) imports.After the talks, Prime Minister Kim told reporters that Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to provide a stable supply of LNG to South Korea under their long-term agreement.Last year, South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corporation signed a 20-year LNG supply agreement with Qatar, under which South Korea will buy two million tons of LNG annually from Qatar for 20 years starting in 2025.