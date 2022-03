Photo : YONHAP News

The government will bring in enough COVID-19 treatment pills for 100-thousand people this week amid growing demand for the antiviral pills as infections soar.Interior and safety minister Jeon Hae-cheol on Monday unveiled the plan to bring in 100-thousand courses of Molnupiravir developed by Merck Sharp and Dohme(MSD).Jeon explained that in addition to 95-thousand courses of Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid set to arrive next month, the government is seeking to secure additional pills in light of the recent spike in infections.Daily COVID-19 cases declined for the fourth consecutive day after soaring above 620-thousand to hit a record high last Thursday.The minister said the nation is passing through the peak of the omicron wave, adding that the occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide standing at 69 percent.