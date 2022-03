Photo : YONHAP News

More than 290-thousand people signed a petition expressing opposition to a plan to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry compound in Yongsan.The individual who posted the petition on the presidential office’s website last Thursday said President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is seeking to forcibly relocate the top office for self-satisfaction.As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the petition has drawn nearly 292-thousand signatories.Attention is being drawn to how the presidential office will respond to the petition as it is supposed to publicly address every petition on the website that exceeds 200-thousand signatures within 30 days of being posted.Meanwhile, an online petition expressing opposition to a presidential pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak has also drawn more than 200-thousand signatures.