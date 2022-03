Photo : KBS News

More than one out of every ten young adults in the country say they feel isolated from society, according to the National Youth Policy Institute.The state-run institute on Monday released results of a survey it had conducted from June to October of last year. Of two-thousand-41 adults aged 18 to 34 found polled, 13-point-four percent said they felt isolated from other people.Sixteen-point-six percent said they felt as if they were alone in the world.Five-point-one percent said they mostly stay at home, an increase from the three-point-two percent registered in 2019 and four-point-seven percent in 2020.Researchers said social isolation during childhood mostly stems from school or domestic violence, and this feeling is later exacerbated by difficulties in finding jobs.They also cited the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic as a major factor behind the increased number of young people staying home.