Survey: 1 of 3 S. Koreans Believe They Will Get COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

One out of three South Koreans say they believe they will probably get COVID-19 amid the fast spread of omicron.The finding was part of survey results released on Monday by a research team from Seoul National University's Graduate School of Public Health.The team said that view was held by 32-point-two percent of the one-thousand-26 adults polled nationwide between last Friday and Sunday. The figure was the highest to be recorded since the team began to conduct similar surveys from January 2020.Nearly 51 percent of those surveyed said they fear they will suffer from serious health conditions or afflictions if they become infected.When asked whether they think the spread of COVID-19, driven by omicron, can be contained socially, nearly 67 percent said it is impossible. This figure is the highest to be posted since similar surveys were first carried out.The survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-06 percentage points.