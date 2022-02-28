Aide: Pres. Office Relocation Could be Discussed during Moon-Yoon Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior aide to President Moon Jae-in suggested that a plan to relocate the top office will likely be discussed during a meeting between the president and president-elect.On a local radio program on Monday, senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun said the president and his successor Yoon Suk Yeol are expected to discuss ways to fulfill Yoon's pledge of returning the presidential office complex to the public.Park added that the presidential office maintains its position of respecting the president-elect's campaign pledges and state policy direction.On Sunday, Yoon announced plans to relocate the presidential office to the defense ministry headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district, saying the difficult decision was made for the nation's future.While the ruling Democratic Party has urged Yoon to withdraw the costly plan, Park said the incumbent and incoming administrations can consult on the matter once Yoon officially requests a discussion on the relocation budget.The presidential aide also hinted at the possibility that Moon and his successor could discuss pardoning former President Lee Myung-bak, who is currently imprisoned on corruption charges.