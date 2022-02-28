Human Rights Watchdog Calls for Comprehensive Ban on Racial Discrimination

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's human rights watchdog has called for regulations against racial discrimination, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.National Human Rights Commission of Korea(NHRCK) Chairperson Song Doo-hwan said on Monday that societal awareness of the gravity of racial discrimination remains relatively low, and there is still a lack of relevant laws and regulations.Stressing that racial discrimination has expanded in the form of hate crimes amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the chairperson called for the enactment of a comprehensive ban on discrimination.Last month, the commission recommended that the government include a clause on the enactment of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in its report to be submitted to the United Nations.After ratifying the Convention in 1978, South Korea has regularly submitted reports on its implementation to the UN since 1980.