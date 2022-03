Photo : YONHAP News

The military has raised its cybersecurity readiness level as a proactive measure against potential threats amid the country's presidential transition.The Ministry of National Defense said the cyberspace protection condition(CPCON) was elevated from Level Four to Three on a five-tier system as of 9:00 a.m. Monday.A ministry official said the adjustment was made in response to continued cyber conflicts in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and concerns that threats from North Korea may expand from repeated missile threats into cyberspace.Through this first upgrade of CPCON since last August, the ministry plans to reinforce coordination among the government, the military and the private sector, and to preemptively monitor the nation's online defense assets.