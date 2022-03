Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol says it is the government's duty to eliminate systematic obstacles impeding businesses' decision-making, investments and growth.During a luncheon with the heads of six business groups on Monday, Yoon said he has strong faith in the free market economy. He called for a system where the private sector, not the government, leads the domestic economy.The president-elect said the government's role should be to establish the infrastructure and support necessary for businesses to succeed, while the private sector creates jobs and increases investment for national growth.The groups that attended Monday's meeting included the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Federation of Korean Industries, and the Korea Federation of SMEs.