Politics

Yoon's Transition Team Begins Work in Earnest with Monday Meeting

Written: 2022-03-21 15:26:32Updated: 2022-03-21 17:16:32

Photo : YONHAP News

With 50 days to go to his inauguration, president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's completed transition team of 184 people effectively began its official duty on Monday.

Members of the seven divisions, as well as Won Hee-ryong, the head of the planning committee, attended the inaugural meeting presided over by team chairperson Ahn Cheol-soo.

Kwon Young-se, the deputy chairperson, and Choo Kyung-ho, the head of the planning division, were absent after testing positive for COVID-19.

Calling the transition team the "vanguard" of the incoming administration, Ahn said he expects hard work and cooperation from everyone in the spirit of unity.

Government ministries are set to start policy briefings with the related transition team divisions as early as Wednesday.

Attention is being drawn to the fate of the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out, peace process and real estate policies, as well as the gender equality ministry, which Yoon had pledged to abolish during his campaign.
