Politics

No Response from Japan on Asset Disclosure Order Per 'Comfort Women' Ruling

Written: 2022-03-21 15:46:33Updated: 2022-03-21 15:56:51

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has not responded to a Seoul district court’s order to disclose its assets in South Korea as part of an effort to secure reparations for 12 “comfort women” who were forced into sexual slavery during World War Two.

The Seoul Central District Court attempted to hold a session on Monday to confirm the assets of the Japanese government for seizure. However, after receiving no response from the government, the session is now being postponed.

The order was handed down last June in line with the court’s ruling that the 12 plaintiffs were entitled to compensation for their suffering resulting from forced sexual labor.

This follows the court ruling last January ordering Japan to pay 100 million won in reparations to each of the plaintiffs.

Japan has not responded since that ruling, citing the principle of sovereign immunity to argue it is immune from all civil suits in foreign courts.

The local court has countered, saying the doctrine doesn’t apply to war crimes against humanity.

Historians estimate as many as 200-thousand women, mostly from Korea, were forced into sexual slavery during the war.
