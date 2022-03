Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s national football team has come together ahead of its final two World Cup qualifying matches.The team, led by coach Paulo Bento, gathered Monday afternoon at Paju National Football Center.While there are 25 players on the roster, 15 are currently at the training facility, with others in quarantine due to COVID-19 rules and some scheduled to join on Tuesday after concluding their club matches overseas.The team will play its ninth qualifier on Thursday at 8 p.m. against Iran at the Seoul World Cup Stadium before wrapping up their final Asian qualifying round in Dubai, playing against the United Arab Emirates on March 29.With 20 points from eight matches, South Korea is in second place in Group A and has already secured a World Cup spot. However, Bento aims to overtake Iran in the group and seize first place with the two upcoming matches.