Photo : YONHAP News

Incoming president Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team will hold weekly meetings aimed at finalizing key policies in time for a public address slated for early May.The transition team revealed the schedule on Monday, with the meetings to be presided over by the president-elect every Tuesday and Thursday morning.The transition team divisions are expected to receive briefings from all corresponding ministries and departments by next week.The team plans to settle key policy tasks by April 25 after transition team members contribute to deliberations on task prioritization for each ministry throughout the month.The public address is expected to be held in early May ahead of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.