Top Office Expresses Concerns over President-Elect's Relocation Plan

The presidential office has expressed concerns over President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s plan to relocate the top office to a military compound in Yongsan, Seoul.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun on Monday relayed the stance while announcing the results of an expanded ministerial meeting of the National Security Council earlier in the day.Park said that such a relocation in the short time left before the new administration launches appears to be unrealistic, pointing to the number of offices and agencies involved, not only at the presidential office but also within its new prospective site.Citing escalating security risks on the Korean Peninsula, he said a sudden relocation of the defense ministry, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the crisis management center of the top office could lead to a security vacuum and confusion.The presidential official said unless there is an urgency necessitating such a hasty relocation, it would be rational to pursue it when all sides are ready. He added the government will convey such concerns to the president-elect and his transition team, pledging to engage in necessary discussions before finalizing a stance on the issue.