Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KIEP Assesses Impact of Russia's Ukraine War on S. Korean Economy

Written: 2022-03-21 18:42:04Updated: 2022-03-21 19:24:05

KIEP Assesses Impact of Russia's Ukraine War on S. Korean Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

A local think tank has projected that if export curbs on Russia are extended by the international community over its invasion of Ukraine, it could drag down South Korea’s annual growth by up to zero-point-06 percentage points. 

The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy(KIEP) said in an outlook released on Monday that a protraction of the foreign-produced direct product rule(FDPR) could lower the growth rate of Asia’s fourth largest economy by a range of zero-point-one percentage point to zero-point-six percentage points.

The KIEP said the maximum negative impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine on South Korea’s gross domestic product was calculated based on the assumption that China will join the U.S.-led regulation, while the minimum impact assumes China will not. 

While assessing its short-term impact will be insignificant, citing structures of bilateral trade and investment concerning South Korea and Russia, the agency warned of possible negative impacts, including rising financial uncertainties, raw material price hikes and supply network disruptions. 

A plausible exodus of foreign investors and hikes in the domestic interest rate were also cited as possible additional long-term risks as a result of inflationary pressure and austerity measures overseas.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >