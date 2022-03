Photo : YONHAP News

Incoming president Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team has attributed the sharp rise in daily COVID-19 infections and virus-induced deaths to the early easing of quarantine measures prior to the current wave reaching its peak.Transition team members shared their views during the first meeting of its special subcommittee on COVID-19 on Monday.Citing lowering the daily number of new patients and deaths as among the most important quarantine mandates of the new administration, they reached consensus that the center of the treatment regime should shift from public health centers to local clinics.They also discussed measures to address a supply shortage of the PAXLOVID pill in the country and the delay in the food and drug safety ministry’s approval of other COVID-19 treatments.The special subcommittee plans to continue related discussions three times a week, focused on the two pillars of healthcare and the economy.