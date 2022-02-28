Outgoing UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korea Presses for Engagement

Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation Tomás Ojea Quintana says that he has witnessed the rights situations in North Korea further deteriorate over his six-year stint.Quintana shared his view in a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, attributing the worsening situation in the North to natural disasters, sanctions, COVID-19 and the North Korean government’s failure to carry out meaningful reforms.He particularly cited the North’s deepening isolation from the international community as a contributing factor in his assessment.Calling for an active intervention to help Pyongyang fulfill its human rights obligations by shoring up its capability regarding food and healthcare, the UN official proposed the provision of 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the reclusive regime as a starting point.Pointing to the armed conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Quintana warned against tension building on the Korean Peninsula and urged all related parties to resort to a diplomatic approach to peace and denuclearization of the peninsula with active engagement on human rights.