Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Outgoing UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korea Presses for Engagement

Written: 2022-03-21 18:50:26Updated: 2022-03-21 19:22:19

Outgoing UN Special Rapporteur on N. Korea Presses for Engagement

Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing UN special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights situation Tomás Ojea Quintana says that he has witnessed the rights situations in North Korea further deteriorate over his six-year stint. 

Quintana shared his view in a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council on Monday, attributing the worsening situation in the North to natural disasters, sanctions, COVID-19 and the North Korean government’s failure to carry out meaningful reforms. 

He particularly cited the North’s deepening isolation from the international community as a contributing factor in his assessment. 

Calling for an active intervention to help Pyongyang fulfill its human rights obligations by shoring up its capability regarding food and healthcare, the UN official proposed the provision of 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the reclusive regime as a starting point. 

Pointing to the armed conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, Quintana warned against tension building on the Korean Peninsula and urged all related parties to resort to a diplomatic approach to peace and denuclearization of the peninsula with active engagement on human rights.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >