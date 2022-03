Photo : KBS News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to remove institutional obstacles hindering businesses and set up a hotline with businesses.Yoon made the remarks on Monday during a lunch meeting with the chiefs of major business lobbies, stressing that economic growth should be led not by the government but by the private sector.Yoon said the government's job is to remove institutional obstacles while creating a business-friendly infrastructure and supporting them from behind.The president-elect said that the way to overcome the deepening polarization and the problems in the labor market is to achieve economic growth through innovation-led national growth.Yoon asked the participants to tell him candidly any time the government is wrong, saying that he will ensure direct communication with business leaders.