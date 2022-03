International Chinese Plane Crashes with 132 People

A Chinese passenger plane with 132 people on board reportedly crashed in southern China on Monday.



The China Eastern Airlines plane departed Kunming at around 1:10 p.m., en route to Guangzhou.



According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, the Boeing 737 plane, carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, crashed into a mountainous area of the Guangxi region about an hour after the takeoff.



The crash reportedly sparked a fire and Chinese fire authorities dispatched hundreds of rescue personnel to the scene.



The South Korean Embassy in China said that there does not appear to have been any South Koreans among the passengers, adding it is trying to confirm the list of passengers.