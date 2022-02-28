No Agreement in Working-level Discussions on Moon-Yoon Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Close aides of President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol failed to narrow differences in their working-level talks to arrange the first meeting between the outgoing and incoming leaders.According to multiple sources, senior presidential secretary for political affairs Lee Cheol-hee met with Yoon's chief of staff Chang Je-won on Monday at an unspecified location in Seoul.The two sides reportedly failed to narrow differences on the agenda for the meeting between Moon and Yoon, with particular contention over the planned reshuffles of the Bank of Korea governor and other high-profile government positions.Yoon's side is said to have insisted the appointments should be made after consultation with Yoon and thus the issue should be discussed in the meeting.The presidential office, however, reportedly took the position that President Moon has the right to make the appointments and it is hard to accept the meeting if the transition committee insists that the meeting can only occur on the condition that the issue is put on the agenda.