The U.S. Department of Defense said that details of joint military exercises with South Korea will be decided through mutual consultation.Pentagon spokesperson Martin Meiners issued the position on Tuesday when asked about South Korean media reports that the joint military drills will be held in mid-April.The spokesperson replied that military readiness is a top priority of the U.S. defense secretary and that the combined military training events are a principal method of ensuring the combined alliance’s readiness.Meiners added that the scope and timing of future exercises will be determined through consultation between the two allies.South Korea and the U.S. are reportedly leaning toward holding the annual joint exercises in mid-April. North Korean propaganda media outlets have been issuing strongly-worded criticism over the upcoming military drills.