Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb Back above 350,000, Total Nears 10 Million

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases climbed back above 350-thousand, with the total caseload approaching ten million.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Tuesday that 353-thousand-980 infections were reported throughout the previous day, including 46 cases from overseas. The total caseload came to nine-million-936-thousand-540.The daily figure jumped by about 144-thousand from a day ago with increased tests after the weekend.The cumulative number of infections is now approaching ten million, about 20 percent of the total population.The government earlier expected the omicron wave to pass its peak during the period of March 12 to 22 and begin to subside after March 23. However, the peak may extend further due to eased social distancing measures and the rapid spread of the new omicron variant BA.2.The number of patients in critical care is down by 26 to eleven-hundred-four.The occupancy rate of ICU beds for critically ill patients nationwide slightly fell to 67-point-eight percent.Monday saw 384 deaths from the virus to mark the second largest daily figure. The death toll rose to 13-thousand-141, with the fatality rate standing at zero-point-13 percent.