Photo : YONHAP News

President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol’s transition team has called for cooperation so it can do its work.Yoon’s spokesperson, Kim Eun-hye, made the call on Tuesday in a briefing, saying the team is well aware that the people sought a change in administration out of a desire for the government to work properly.On questions whether her remarks are directed at the top office after it expressed concerns over Yoon’s plan to relocate the presidential office, Kim explained she was asking for cooperation to enable the transition team to focus on the people’s livelihoods.Kim then went on to say that if the presidential office conveys to the transition team its thoughts on the relocation plan, the team will thoroughly go over them.Her comments come a day after the top office expressed concerns over Yoon’s plan to relocate the presidential workspace to a military compound in Yongsan, Seoul, on a tight schedule.