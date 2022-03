Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is not opposed to the incoming government’s plan to relocate the top office to Yongsan, but it does have concerns about national security.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun unveiled the stance on Tuesday when he appeared on multiple radio programs, a day after relaying the top office’s concerns over the relocation plan to be realized by May 10.Park said what the office wants is to discuss with the new government its concerns over inadvertently creating a security vacuum with the rushed move, adding it had not been informed by Yoon's camp of a potential move to Yongsan.Park underlined that a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol is all the more urgent in order for the two sides to address the issue.