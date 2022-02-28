Moon Pledges to Fulfill Duty as Commander-in-Chief to the End

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he considers it his final mission to fulfill his duty as the constitutional head of the state, chief executive and commander-in-chief until the end of his term in office.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said there cannot be gaps in state affairs, especially when it concerns national security, the economy and public safety.Moon reiterated the need to maintain the highest level of security readiness, as the nation faces a serious situation both at home and abroad amid North Korea's provocations and warring between Russia and Ukraine.The president then expressed hope for close consultation with the incoming administration, emphasizing that security, economy and safety are key tasks the two administrations must work together on during the transition.The remarks come after the top office expressed its concerns over president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol's planned relocation of the presidential office by his inauguration on May 10 on national security grounds.